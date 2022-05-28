Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.28 Million Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.31% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $18,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of BGFV opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $298.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.98 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $43,012.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BGFV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.