Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.47 Million Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.01% of Orthofix Medical worth $18,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,644,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 357,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 33.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

OFIX opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $106.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.70 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

