Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.29% of Getty Realty worth $18,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Getty Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTY opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

