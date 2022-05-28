Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.28% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $48,948.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 5,250 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,387 over the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.