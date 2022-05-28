Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,782,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.58% of Pitney Bowes worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $808.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.37. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.