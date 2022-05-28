Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,418 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Primo Water worth $16,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $67,356,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,714,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,225,000 after buying an additional 175,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,467,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,864,000 after buying an additional 153,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth $13,039,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In related news, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of PRMW opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -718.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.