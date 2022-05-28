Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,263 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.62% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $18,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 75,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $478.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.36%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

