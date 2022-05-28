Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,175 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.22% of Willis Lease Finance worth $18,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,033,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $99,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,641 shares of company stock worth $829,964. Insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

