Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 60,746 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.16% of Radiant Logistics worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,539,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 124,843 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 112.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 201,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 106,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

