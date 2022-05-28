Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,877 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.57% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $18,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIV stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $977.17 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

