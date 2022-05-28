DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a growth of 279.2% from the April 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,364,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,745,000 after buying an additional 125,308 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after buying an additional 450,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,551,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,527,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,094,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 871,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,479,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

