Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 1,087.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.31% of Dutch Bros worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $725,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

