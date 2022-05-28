DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $39.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.93.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

