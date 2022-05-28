Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.69

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 58278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

