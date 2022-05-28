Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $18,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.22.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

