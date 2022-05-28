Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,109 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $215,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 3,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $300,011.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,155. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.77.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.