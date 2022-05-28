Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Fate Therapeutics worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 189,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,348,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FATE stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FATE shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.