Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Update

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,200 shares, a growth of 296.0% from the April 30th total of 190,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of FNCH stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $110.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Finch Therapeutics Group ( NASDAQ:FNCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 448.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Avenir Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,584,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 811,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 739,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 102,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 388,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 153,397 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

