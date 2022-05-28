First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,398 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vince Berta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at $577,099.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

FFBC opened at $21.35 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.05.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

