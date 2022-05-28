First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, an increase of 295.0% from the April 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,555,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

