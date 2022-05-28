FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 805.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

Shares of FLT opened at $249.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

