Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,078 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Fossil Group worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fossil Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,577 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,075 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,500,482 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 262,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fossil Group news, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $258,546.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,682.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,215,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,809.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $604.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

