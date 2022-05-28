Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 632,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Franklin Street Properties worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,151,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 339,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 753.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 290,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 225.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 272,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 188,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie bought 10,400 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $49,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,168 shares in the company, valued at $527,704.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $470.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

