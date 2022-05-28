Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Purchases 30,030 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 30,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80.

On Friday, May 13th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $75.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.11. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

