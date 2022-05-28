Gary W. Rollins Sells 253,015 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 253,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $2,312,557.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,236,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,140,769.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RES opened at $9.29 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RES. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in RPC by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in RPC by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPC by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

