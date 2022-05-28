GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder Buys $456,164.16 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GitLab alerts:

On Tuesday, May 10th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55.

GTLB stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.47. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

GitLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.