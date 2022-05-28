GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Gap Down to $58.62

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.62, but opened at $57.27. GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares last traded at $59.79, with a volume of 9,156 shares changing hands.

GFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,156,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

