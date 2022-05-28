Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Graham were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.6% during the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 155,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 57.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 57.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Graham by 17.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:GHC opened at $611.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $547.75 and a 52-week high of $678.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.42.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $862.93 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 9.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.37%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

