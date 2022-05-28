HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,533 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 72,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

