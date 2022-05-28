Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Health Catalyst worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCAT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 549,923 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,054,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 28.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 191,007 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 51.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 489,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after purchasing an additional 166,143 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Health Catalyst stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.18. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
