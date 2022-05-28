Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 287.7% in May

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 287.7% from the April 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HENOY opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.3306 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

