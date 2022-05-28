HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 11,846 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,817 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $122.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

SASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.