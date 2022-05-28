HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,968 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,438,000 after buying an additional 74,047 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $204.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

