HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 41,131 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 242.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FULT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 93.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 361,812 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 294,174 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 606.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 223,232 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $3,120,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 686,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 199,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.83 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $344,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.