HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 4,182 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.