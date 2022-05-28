HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 7,259 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,751,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,190,000 after purchasing an additional 916,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after acquiring an additional 121,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 79,607 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 134,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 76,022 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,078,000.
Shares of BIZD stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.
