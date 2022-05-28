HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 282,456 XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 282,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of XL Fleet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded XL Fleet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

XL stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. XL Fleet Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $183.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 249.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter.

About XL Fleet (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

