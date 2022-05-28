HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tri-Continental worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth $7,178,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 133.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 116,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 66,369 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 592,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after buying an additional 47,123 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $29.55 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5289 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

