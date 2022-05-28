HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,614,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 57.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after purchasing an additional 803,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,150,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

In related news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

