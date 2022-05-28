HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

BorgWarner stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

