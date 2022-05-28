HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 149,298 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 664.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,298 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of DHT worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at $821,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 39.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 411.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 917,361 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 20.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 120.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.11 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of -0.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

