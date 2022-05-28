HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,529 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Shares of CMF opened at $57.40 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

