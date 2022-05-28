HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 3,048 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,591,000 after buying an additional 374,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.