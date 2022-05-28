HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 555 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 828.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIZZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

