HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 6,125 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

EWU stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17.

