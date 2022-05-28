HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 657 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,713,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

