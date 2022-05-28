HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Establishment Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTA. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $62.85 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,177,485 shares in the company, valued at $222,455,724.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,717,450. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

