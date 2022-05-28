HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.