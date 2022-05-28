HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 182.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $94.12 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

