HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,111,000 after buying an additional 1,702,814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 525.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after buying an additional 345,164 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $13,734,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 207.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 140,585 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 149.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 103,351 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.94.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

